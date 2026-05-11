“Israeli” Aggression Continues: 2,800+ Martyred since March

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health reported that the martyrdom toll from the expanded "Israeli" aggression since March 2, 2026, has risen to 2,846 martyrs and 8,693 wounded as of May 10.

According to the ministry that the toll continues to rise as "Israeli" attacks persist across multiple regions, particularly in southern Lebanon, where civilian areas and infrastructure remain under repeated bombardment.

Over the past hours, "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] carried out artillery shelling targeting the towns of Kfarjoz and Kfar Roummanein the Nabatieh district, as well as Srifa in the Tyre district. An airstrike was also reported in the town of Zibqin.

Meanwhile, Lebanese authorities reported that "Israeli" attacks continue to deliberately target civilian areas, with repeated strikes on residential zones and public infrastructure.

Furthermore, the Health Ministry stated that two people were martyred and five paramedics were injured in two separate strikes on Islamic Health Authority medical points in Qalaouai and Tebnin in the Bint Jbeil district.

Earlier in the day, one person was martyred in an "Israeli" strike on the town of Qalaouai, while a woman was martyred and two others wounded in an attack on the Al-Samaiya road.

Elsewhere in the Nabatieh area, another civilian was injured following an "Israeli" strike on the city. Additionally, five people were wounded when IOF targeted a poultry feed factory on the road to Ramadiyeh in the Tyre district.

Further strikes were reported on the towns of al-Qatrani, Yohmor al-Shqeef, Majdal Selem, and Mansouri, as IOF expanded their bombardment across southern villages.

Despite the ceasefire imposed on April 17, IOF continued their attacks across southern Lebanon, escalating violations against civilians and infrastructure.

In response, Hezbollah intensified its Resistance operations against IOF in southern Lebanon and northern occupied Palestine, targeting military positions with FPV drones, artillery, and rocket fire.

As a part of these operations, the Resistance struck an "Israeli" D9 bulldozer and a command center in Khiyam, inflicting material and personnel losses on the occupation forces throughout the day.