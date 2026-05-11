Trump, Xi to Discuss Iran, Trade in Beijing Talks

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump is set to visit China from May 13 to 15 for talks with President Xi Jinping in Beijing, with discussions expected to center on the war on Iran and rising tensions in US-China trade relations.

Meanwhile, Beijing confirmed the visit on Monday, marking Trump’s first trip to China in his second presidential term. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Trump will make a state visit from May 13 to 15 at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

The visit comes amid strained relations between Washington and Beijing over several major issues, including trade tariffs, Taiwan, and the US-“Israeli” war on Iran.

In parallel, Trump is expected to be accompanied by top executives from major US companies, including Nvidia, Apple, ExxonMobil, and Boeing. Invitations have also reportedly been extended to firms such as Qualcomm, Blackstone, Citigroup, and Visa, with more participants potentially joining.

On the diplomatic front, US officials say Trump will press Xi on Iran while also trying to ease trade tensions, as China continues buying Iranian oil through independent “teapot” refineries.

Originally, Trump's visit to China was initially planned for late March or early April, but the trip was postponed to focus on the war involving Iran.

At the same time, US–China trade tensions persist after years of tariff disputes and economic rivalry. The visit is expected to focus on easing friction and exploring possible economic agreements.

Commenting on the trip, US Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said the visit “will be of tremendous symbolic significance,” but added that Trump “never travels for symbolism alone,” stressing he is expected to secure “good deals” for the United States.

The White House said Trump’s visit will include ceremonies, cultural events, a Temple of Heaven tour, and a state banquet in Beijing. It will be the first US presidential visit to China since 2017, underscoring renewed high-level engagement amid tensions.