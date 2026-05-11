Iranian Army: Air Defense Downs Hostile Reconnaissance Drone in Southwest

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s integrated air defense network has intercepted and destroyed what the Army described as a hostile reconnaissance drone over the country’s southwestern region, according to a statement released Monday by the Iranian Army’s public relations office.

The statement said the drone was brought down “hours ago” by systems operating under the command of Iran’s joint air defense headquarters in the southwest of the country. Authorities did not reveal the model of the drone or the precise location of the incident.

The reported interception adds to what Iranian officials describe as a series of successful air defense operations since the United States and the “Israeli” entity launched military aggression against Iran on February 28.

According to Iranian military reports, air defense units destroyed more than 170 hostile drones during the initial weeks of the conflict, including MQ-9 Reapers, Hermes and LUCAS drones, in addition to dozens of cruise missiles.

Tehran has also claimed to have downed several advanced fighter aircraft since the outbreak of the war, including F-15s, F-16s, F/A-18 Hornets and at least two F-35 stealth fighters.

The latest incident comes amid continued tensions following the 40-day US-“Israeli

war against Iran that began in late February.

Iran has accused the United States and Israel of targeting military infrastructure, nuclear facilities, schools, hospitals, and senior leadership figures, including an alleged assassination attempt against Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

In response, Iran’s armed forces launched what they called Operation Truthful Promise 4, carrying out around 100 waves of retaliatory attacks involving ballistic and hypersonic missiles as well as drones targeting US military bases across West Asia and “Israeli” positions in the occupied territories.

Although a ceasefire reportedly brokered by Pakistan has remained in effect since early April, tensions continue as the US naval blockade on Iranian ports remains in place.

Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that any violation of the country’s airspace or territorial waters would trigger a firm and decisive response.