By Al-Ahed New

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, May 9, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Friday, May 8, 2026 at 11:15 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the town of Bayada, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” vehicles in the village of Rchaf, with artillery shells.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}