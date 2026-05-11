US War on Iran Tops $77B in 71 Days

By Staff, Agencies

The cost of the United States war on Iran has exceeded $77 billion within 71 days, according to data released by the Iran War Cost Tracker portal.

The tracker updates costs in real time, estimating expenses tied to US troop deployments, naval forces, and other requirements linked to the war on Iran. Its figures are based on a Pentagon report estimating the first six days alone cost around $11.3 billion, with daily costs later nearing $1 billion.

In late April, US Under Secretary of War and Chief Financial Officer Jules Hurst told members of the House Armed Services Committee that Washington had spent roughly $25 billion on the war on Iran.

However, US media reports published a day later, citing informed sources, indicated that the figure excluded the costs of repairing damaged military facilities and replacing destroyed equipment.

According to those reports, the actual financial burden of the war was nearly double the amount publicly disclosed by Pentagon officials.

Despite the soaring costs of the war, US President Donald Trump appears unwilling to end the aggression, rejecting Iran’s latest response to Washington’s proposal even though reports indicated Tehran’s position focused on halting hostilities across multiple fronts.

In a post published on Truth Social, Trump stated that he had reviewed Tehran’s response and described it as “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE," without clarifying which points Washington opposed.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s IRNA news agency reported that Tehran delivered its response to the latest US proposal through Pakistani mediation, with negotiations focused on ending the regional war.

Iranian state media said the response called for halting fighting on all fronts, particularly in Lebanon.