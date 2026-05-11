“We Won’t Be Silenced”: Gaza Doctors Slam BBC After BAFTA Win

By Staff, Agencies

The producers of the documentary “Gaza: Doctors Under Attack” used their British Academy of Film and Television Arts [BAFTA] win to condemn the British Broadcasting Corporation [BBC], accusing it of censoring coverage of "Israel’s" genocidal assault on Gaza.

The documentary, originally commissioned but never aired by the BBC, won the current affairs category at the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday after being broadcast by Channel 4, where it highlights the situation of medical workers in Gaza during "Israel’s" war.

The BBC reportedly decided not to air the project over "concerns about impartiality" towards “Israel”.

On stage, journalist Ramita Navai delivered a political speech after accepting the award, saying "Israel" had killed tens of thousands of civilians in Gaza and targeted hospitals and medical workers.

She added that the investigation found over 1,700 Palestinian health workers had been killed and more than 400 abducted.

Citing United Nations language, she described "Israel’s" attack against Gaza’s medical infrastructure and personnel as “medicide.”

She ended her remarks about the dire situation in Gaza with a defiant message, “We refuse to be silenced and censored.”

Executive producer Ben De Pear dedicated the award to journalists in Gaza working under extreme danger. He also directly addressed the BBC on camera, questioning whether their acceptance speech would be cut from the delayed BAFTA TV Awards broadcast.

The incident adds renewed pressure on the BBC over pro-"Israel" bias and editorial decisions involving Gaza coverage and media freedom debates in the UK.

Freedom of Information NGO reported on April 16, 2026, that BBC executives have met nine times with pro- “Israel” Zionist groups and just once with pro-Palestinians since the start of the genocide.