Iran Defends “Generous” Proposal as US Rejects Terms

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei said Iran’s proposal for ending the war is “reasonable,” saying the United States continues to persist with “unreasonable demands” shaped by the "Israeli" occupation entity.

Speaking at his weekly press briefing on Monday, Baqaei responded to questions regarding the reaction of the US administration to Iran's proposal.

"We did not demand any concessions. The only thing we have demanded is Iran's legitimate rights," Baqaei said.

Is it unreasonable for Iran to demand an end to the war in the region, a halt to maritime piracy against Iranian ships, and the release of assets belonging to the Iranian people that have been unjustly blocked for years, Baqaei asked.

"Is our proposal for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz unreasonable? Is establishing peace and security across the entire region irresponsible?" Baqaei said.

"Everything we proposed in the plan was reasonable and generous, and it is for the good of the region and the world," he further said.

He expressed regret that the American side, based on a mindset shaped by the "Israeli" occupation, continues to insist on unreasonable demands.

Baqaei added that all of Iran's points were supposed to be discussed, but the US side has so far refused to engage with them in good faith.

US President Donald Trump reacted angrily to Tehran's formal response to the American side, calling it "completely unacceptable."

Trump also told Axios in an interview that he has discussed Iran's response with "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Islamic Republic of Iran submitted its response to the American side's proposed text earlier on Sunday.

Tehran has repeatedly emphasized that at this stage, negotiations will only focus on ending the war in the region.