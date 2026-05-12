By Al-Ahed New

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, May 10, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:20 a.m., an “Israeli” army D9 bulldozer belonging to the at Khallet Raj in the town of Deir Serian, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:45 a.m., an “Israeli” army command post in the village of Khiyam, with two offensive drones, scoring confirmed hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles near the municipality of Khiyam, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:20 p.m., an “Israeli” army D9 bulldozer in the village of Bint Jbeil, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at Khallet Al-Raj area on the outskirts of in the village of Deir Serian, with artillery shells, scoring confirmed hits. In response, the enemy brought in a reinforcement force under dense smoke cover to evacuate the casualties. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the villages of Rchaf, with a guided missile. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:15 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Rchaf, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at Khallet Al-Raj in the village of Deir Serian, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at Baydar Al-Faqaani in the village of Taybeh, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m., an “Israeli” army communications Hummer in the village of Tayr Harfa, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:25 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Tayr Harfa, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:35 p.m., a newly established “Israeli” army command center in the town of Bayada, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., newly installed technical equipment in the town of Bayada, with a bomb dropped by an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops near the riverbed on the outskirts of Deir Serian, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops around the Jal Al-Allam Site, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:15 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” army vehicles at the Khallet Al-Raj in the village of Deir Serian, with two offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m., a Merkava tank at the Jal Al-Allam Site, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the town of Bayada, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:10 p.m., a Merkava tank in the town of Bayada, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:15 p.m., the newly established Blat Site in southern Lebanon, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” army military vehicle in the village of Shamaa, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:15 p.m., a newly established “Israeli” military command post near Naqoura Port, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Saturday, May 10, 2026 at 12:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Khiyam, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:15 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at Khallet Al-Raj in the village of Deir Serian, with an offensive drone.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}