AEOI: Iran Nuclear Program Charging Ahead Strong

By Staff, Agencies

Safeguards are in place to protect Iran’s nuclear assets, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI] chief Mohammad Eslami said, reaffirming that the country’s peaceful nuclear activities will continue “with full strength,” according to reports.

The remarks came during a meeting with Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, according to committee spokesperson Ebrahim Rezaei, who cited Eslami as stressing that all of Iran’s nuclear achievements would be preserved.

“Iran’s nuclear activities have always been, and will remain, entirely peaceful,” Rezaei quoted Eslami as saying.

Committee members emphasized during the session the need to safeguard nuclear facilities and strategic assets, while reiterating criticism of Iran’s membership in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT], describing it as “fruitless".

According to reports, they also stressed the importance of resisting external pressure and maintaining the country’s nuclear advancements.

The chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee said Iran’s nuclear industry is a domestically developed sector with broad scientific and research applications, describing it as vital for both current and future generations.

He added that parliament would use its full authority to support the country’s nuclear sector and protect its achievements.

In early April, Eslami sent a protest letter to the IAEA, accusing the UN nuclear watchdog of remaining silent over US-"Israeli" aggression against its peaceful nuclear facilities, warning that the agency’s “inaction” amounted to “clear complicity” and undermined its remaining credibility and legitimacy.

In February 2025, Iran’s AEOI said nearly a quarter of all IAEA inspections were focused on its nuclear facilities, despite them making up less than 3% of global sites.

Tensions escalated in June when the IAEA passed a non-compliance resolution against Iran just before "Israel" launched attacks, prompting Tehran to accuse the agency of political bias and suspend cooperation.

A brief reset came with the Cairo Agreement in September 2025, but it collapsed after a new censure resolution led Iran to end the deal.

Since renewed war began on February 28, several Iranian nuclear sites have been struck, while Iran has responded with attacks on US bases and military targets in the region.