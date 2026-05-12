Iran’s Qalibaf: Our Armed Forces Ready to Shock Aggressors

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has stated that the Islamic Republic’s armed forces are battle-ready to deliver a crushing, well-deserved response to any aggression, warning enemies that mistaken strategies will only bring them disastrous results.

“Our armed forces are ready to deliver a well-deserved response to any aggression; mistaken strategy and mistaken decisions will always lead to mistaken results. The whole world has already figured this out. We are prepared for all options; they will be surprised,” Qalibaf stated firmly.

His remarks come as the Islamic Republic upholds its policy of strategic patience and maximum preparedness in the face of escalating threats from the United States and "Israel".

Iranian officials have consistently stressed that Tehran seeks peace and regional stability, yet will never hesitate to defend its sovereignty with full force when red lines are crossed.

Drawing on decades of self-reliance, advanced missile and drone technology, and the unbreakable spirit of the Axis of Resistance, Iran has built a formidable defensive capability that leaves no room for enemy miscalculation.

In his follow-up tweet, Qalibaf said, “There is no alternative but to accept the rights of the Iranian people as laid out in the 14-point proposal.”

“Any other approach will be completely inconclusive; nothing but one failure after another. The longer they drag their feet, the more American taxpayers will pay for it,” he added.

Qalibaf’s statement is a crystal-clear signal that any reckless adventure by the enemy will be met with a surprise they cannot anticipate or withstand.

In response to the US- “Israeli” aggression, Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz to shipping associated with the aggressors and their allies, sending oil prices soaring.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister has warned against the deployment of military vessels by European countries in the Strait of Hormuz.

US warships trying to approach Iranian waters in recent weeks, in a desperate attempt to break Iran’s control over the Strait, have been repelled by direct Iranian fire.

That has nullified Washington’s promises to restore normal shipping in the Gulf, further tarnishing the US image as a global superpower.