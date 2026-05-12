’Israel’ Entry Sparks Eurovision Boycott By Spain, Ireland, Slovenia

By Staff, Agencies

Public broadcasters in Spain, Ireland, and Slovenia said they will boycott the 70th Eurovision Song Contest, refusing to air it in protest of "Israel’s" continued participation.

The decision came amid growing controversy surrounding the contest, with several countries calling on the European Broadcasting Union [EBU] to exclude “Israel” due to the ongoing war on Gaza.

Alongside Spain, Ireland and Slovenia, Iceland and the Netherlands had previously signaled opposition to taking part in Eurovision 2026 under the current conditions.

However, Iceland and the Netherlands are still expected to broadcast the contest despite not participating.

Slovenian public broadcaster RTV said it would replace Eurovision coverage with themed programming, including a special series titled “Voices of Palestine”.

Ireland’s RTE is set to air a Eurovision-themed episode of the classic sitcom “Father Ted” during the final. Spain, one of the contest’s major financial contributors, will broadcast a musical alternative titled “The House of Music”.

The Eurovision Song Contest, organized annually by the EBU, is facing one of its most politically charged editions in recent years.

Debate over “Israel’s” participation has intensified since the occupation finished second in the 2025 competition, adding to ongoing political tensions surrounding the event, which still attracts around 160 million viewers annually.

Several European broadcasters have distanced themselves from Eurovision amid controversy surrounding “Israel’s” participation.

RTV Slovenia announced it would boycott the event and instead air a Palestinian film series titled Voices of Palestine, while RTVE and RTÉ also confirmed they would not broadcast or participate in the competition.