Trump: Iran Ceasefire ‘On Life Support’ After Rejecting Peace Plan

By Staff, Agencies

US president Donald Trump said the ceasefire with Iran is “on life support” and indicated he is weighing the reinstatement of US Navy escorts for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz in an effort to break Iran’s blockade of the strategic waterway.

Trump dismissed Iran’s peace proposals, and denied he was under any domestic pressure to reach a deal.

Last week, the US presented Iran with conditions aimed at curbing its nuclear program, but Trump dismissed Tehran’s counter-proposals over the weekend.

He also briefly suspended “Project Freedom,” a naval escort plan, amid regional concerns and to allow space for negotiations.

Following this, tensions rose after Iran warned it would halt talks unless its demands were met, pushing oil prices higher and reviving military options.

On the Iranian side, Maj Gen Mohammad Ali Jafari said Iran will not resume talks unless sanctions are lifted, funds released, war damages paid, and its control over the Strait of Hormuz recognized.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei called Iran’s proposals “reasonable” and said a deal is still possible, while MP Mostafa Taheri said proposed transit fees could bring in about $15bn a year, helping stabilize Iran’s economy.

As a result, oil prices climbed above $105 a barrel as the deadlock deepened, while military options were again discussed despite doubts over their effectiveness. The impasse also threatens to overshadow Trump’s summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with Beijing unlikely to support US pressure on Iran.

At the same time, Trump remains far from a deal with Tehran and is again weighing military options over Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, which Iranian officials say is protected.

On the maritime front, shipping companies continue separate negotiations with Iran and the US to pass through the Strait, but traffic remains minimal, with recent tensions involving a Panamanian-flagged tanker carrying Emirati LPG from Sharjah.

Separately, Oman and the UN’s International Maritime Organization are working on a new framework for the Strait of Hormuz and urgent aid for nearly 1,500 stranded tankers and 20,000 seafarers facing shortages.

Meanwhile, Iran’s counterproposal—delaying nuclear talks in favor of ending the blockade—was rejected by the US.

In addition, European defense ministers are set to meet to plan a maritime protection force for the strait after any US–Iran deal.