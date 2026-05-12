Allies Worry Ukraine Arms Supply Amid War On Iran Pressure

By Staff, Agencies

European US allies are growing increasingly concerned about a key Trump administration initiative to arm Ukraine, as war on Iran strains US weapons stockpiles and raises broader questions about Pentagon spending, according to diplomats, officials, and congressional aides.

The main concern is whether the US can sustain long-term arms deliveries to Ukraine while also supporting its own and "Israel’s" ongoing aggression in West Asia, which are straining precision-guided munitions and air defense systems.

Concerns are rising over delays in US weapons sales and deliveries, as precision munitions are rapidly depleted in the wars on Iran and Lebanon alongside the "Israeli" occupation.

Meanwhile officials say Ukraine aid has not yet been diverted, European governments fear ongoing shortages could eventually slow shipments.

These concerns are particularly sensitive given Europe’s central role in funding and coordinating military assistance to Kiev through NATO’s Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List [PURL] program, which has already mobilized over $5.5 billion for US-supplied systems like air defense interceptors.

However, some European states are now becoming more cautious about additional commitments amid doubts over US production capacity and delivery timelines.

The Trump administration has also pushed NATO allies to buy more American weapons, even as limited Pentagon stockpiles are slowing deliveries to Ukraine and some European and Asian partners, with potential multi-year delays for certain systems.

Officials say PURL allocations balance Ukraine’s needs with US readiness, but political friction and scrutiny of Ukraine aid spending are adding further strain on US procurement planning.

The Pentagon has warned that allies, including the UK, Poland, Japan, and South Korea, may face delays in receiving US weapons such as HIMARS and NASAMS as Washington reassesses depleted stockpiles after heavy use in the war on Iran and prioritizes its own reserves.

The slowdown in deliveries is already raising concerns, with Ukraine facing further delays in US weapons shipments since the start of the war on Iran.

Heavy use of systems like Tomahawk and Patriot missiles has depleted stockpiles, raising worries in Washington over readiness and Indo-Pacific deterrence.