Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Below is the Message from Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem to the fighters of the Islamic Resistance

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful





To the commanders, head of units and all fighters across all fields and all weapons:

Your drones embrace the ground and make the “Israeli” occupier suffocate.

Your drones terrify the evildoers and tyrants of the earth.

Your missiles shake their lives as it causes them anxiety and psychological crises.

However, the most important is you. Your faith is thunderbolts against the occupier, your spirituality is a light that dispels their darkness, and your advance into the battlefield shakes their hearts and minds.

You do not die: either you remain on the battlefield, or you rise as living martyrs with your Lord, receiving provision.

They said: you are finished and will lose! But your struggle has risen as an epic of steadfastness that has amazed the world.

Where did you come from? How did you prepare yourselves?

What is this endless number you possess? Can you tell us about the noble life force you have been endowed with?

You have stretched your rope to the sky, and your Lord has given you what never runs out.

You are the south of purity and dignity. Sovereign Lebanon has its pillar in the south, and humanity is manifested in the liberation of the south.

With you is the Beqaa of honor and support. How great are its people, who continue feeding life with raised heads.

With you is the proud Dahyieh [the southern suburb], whose light shines as a source for resisting the occupiers and tyrants.

With you is Beirut, the flower of the free and the symbol of liberty and pride.

With you is Mount Lebanon that is defiant against outsiders.

With you is the north, the beacon of unity and support.

You are the dignified life, not the humiliated one. You are liberation, not surrender. You are sovereignty, not servitude. You are independence, not puppetry.

You are the sons of the Greatest Martyr of the nation Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Sayyed Hashemi [may God have mercy on them], the martyrs, the wounded, and the detainees. You are the symbol of goodness, honor, light and morals.

You are the men of God, shaking the feet of occupying tyrants, who will flee and be defeated.

You are from noble and great families, who sacrificed the blood of their fathers and loved ones, offered rarely seen steadfastness and suffered the pains of displacement and loss of property.

A salute to our people, the crown of heads, dignity, patience and victory.

My beloved ones, the light of my eyes and my heart,

I thank God Almighty for honoring me to be with you and at your service.

I inform you about our political situation as follows:

We are facing the criminal and brutal “Israeli” enemy, supported by the bloody American tyrant, and countries panting after their own dominance, and defeated ones feeding on the scraps of the vile.

A large mobilization, great force, and great brutality are confronting a small group in number, equipment, and support. However, this group is supported by God the Greatest and therefore we will emerge victorious.

{How many a small group has overcome a large group by God’s permission, and God is with the patient}. [Al-Baqarah:249]

We are facing an “Israeli”-American aggression that seeks to subjugate our country, Lebanon, so that it becomes part of Greater “Israel”. We will neither submit nor surrender, and we will continue to defend Lebanon and its people no matter how long it takes, and no matter how great the sacrifices are because they are less than the price of surrender.

The enemy will eventually be forced to submit, sooner or later. We will not leave the battlefield and we will turn it into a hell for “Israel”. We’ll continue to respond to aggression and violations, and we will not return to what it was before March 2.

The Iranian-American agreement that includes ending the aggression on Lebanon is almost the strongest card.

We thank Iran for its concern for Lebanon and its people, and we thank any party that contributes to ending the aggression.

The Lebanese authority is responsible for negotiating to achieve Lebanon’s sovereign objectives and we are ready to cooperate with it to achieve five points: Lebanon’s sovereignty by stopping the “Israeli” aggression by sea, land, and air; liberating its land by ending the “Israeli” occupation and deploying the Lebanese army south of the Litani River; freeing detainees; the return of people to all their villages and towns as well as reconstruction.

We call for indirect negotiations, where the Lebanese negotiator holds the elements of strength, and for abandoning direct negotiations that constitute pure gains for “Israel” and free concessions from the Lebanese state.

No external party has any role in Lebanon’s weapons, resistance, or internal state affairs. This is an internal Lebanese matter and not part of negotiations with the enemy.

After Lebanon achieves the five points, it will organize its internal situation through a national security strategy, benefiting from its strengths, including the resistance, as stated in the oath speech of President General Joseph Aoun: “My pledge is to call for a comprehensive defense policy as part of a national security strategy at the diplomatic, economic, and military levels, enabling the Lebanese state- to repeat, the Lebanese state- to remove ‘Israeli’ occupation and repel its aggression from all Lebanese territory.”

All our resistance is to stop the aggression and thwart its objectives. We confront it so that it becomes frustrated in its attempts to impose power over our rights. We do not know when that moment will come. We will not leave the battlefield until God grants us success, and we ask Him, Glorified and Exalted, that it will be soon.

My greetings to every fighter of the resistance individually, and condolences and congratulations to your martyred brothers.