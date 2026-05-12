By Al-Ahed New

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, May 11, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:10 p.m., an “Israeli” force positioned inside a house in Baydar Al-Faqaani in the village of Taybeh, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:20 p.m., an “Israeli” force positioned inside a house in Baydar Al-Faqaani in the village of Taybeh for the second time, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. This prompted enemy forces to arrive to evacuate the casualties. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 p.m., an “Israeli” support force backing the previously targeted unit in Baydar Al-Faqaani in the village of Taybeh for the second time, with an offensive drone. A hostile helicopter subsequently intervened to evacuate casualties under heavy smoke and fire cover. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” army vehicles and soldiers between the Wadi Al-Uyun area and the village of Srobbin, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:30 p.m., a Merkava tank in the village of Rchaf, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters engaged at 3:05 p.m., an “Israeli” drone in the skies over the Tyre area, with a surface-to-air missile. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:15 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Rchaf, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted between 3:25 p.m., an “Israeli” army D9 bulldozer in the city of Naqoura, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:20 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Tayr Harfa, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. Flames were seen erupting from one of the fuel tankers at the site. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:56 a.m., an “Israeli” army engineering vehicle east of the town of Bayada, with a barrage of high-grade rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:20 p.m., an “Israeli” army Hummer vehicle in the village of Tayr Harfa, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 p.m., an “Israeli” army engineering vehicle in the village of Tayr Harfa, with a barrage of rockets and artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m., an “Israeli” army D9 bulldozer on the Bayada–Naqoura road, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. F ollowing this, at 4:55 p.m., an “Israeli” force intervened to retrieve the bulldozer, and the fighters targeted it with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the town of Bayada, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:05 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the city of Naqoura, with a squadron of offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops near the Deir Serian riverbed, with two offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:20 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the town of Bayada for the second time, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p.m., newly established enemy artillery positions in the village of Odaisseh, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:25 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles near the two previously targeted bulldozers on the Bayada–Naqoura road with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:50 p.m., a newly established “Israeli” army command center in the town of Bayada.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}