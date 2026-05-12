2026 World Cup Expectations Under Threat

By Staff, Agencies

Years of planning, massive projections, and promises of an economic windfall were meant to make the 2026 FIFA World Cup a landmark event for the United States, which is co-hosting the tournament with Canada and Mexico.

Framed as a global sporting spectacle tied to the US 250th anniversary, the tournament was promoted as a major boost for tourism and local economies. But with weeks until kickoff, signs suggest it may fall short of expectations.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has promoted the expanded 48-team World Cup as a historic opportunity, with 104 matches across 11 US cities culminating in the final at MetLife Stadium.

FIFA and industry forecasts project tens of billions in economic impact and strong tourism spending driven by international fans.

Despite optimistic forecasts, early signs point to weaker-than-expected demand, with unsold tickets still available for several matches and resale prices falling sharply.

FIFA also faced scrutiny after claims of “sold out” games were contradicted by continued ticket availability, while travel data shows softer international interest and declining hotel rates in some host cities.

Hotels and travel groups have begun lowering World Cup revenue forecasts amid weaker international demand, softer bookings, and concerns over travel costs, visa procedures, and geopolitical tensions.

High ticket prices and FIFA’s dynamic pricing model have also sparked fan backlash, adding to signs of a slower and more uneven buildup to the tournament than initially expected.