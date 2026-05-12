Corruption Case Puts Zelensky Ex-Advisor in Spotlight

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian authorities have named Vladimir Zelensky’s former chief of staff as a suspect in a major corruption investigation, a development likely to increase pressure on the president’s office at a sensitive stage in the conflict with Russia.

Kiev’s political class was rocked by a wide-ranging probe last year that had fueled public anger and prompted the ex-top adviser and Zelensky’s right-hand man, Andriy Yermak, to resign.

In a statement on Monday, Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies said the former presidential chief of staff is suspected in a $10.5 million laundering case tied to a Kyiv-area housing project. Widely identified as Andriy Yermak, he denied owning property there.

The case is part of a broader inquiry into high-level graft first unveiled last November, when a former Zelensky business partner was accused of running a $100m kickback scheme at the state atomic agency.

A former deputy prime minister and close associate of Zelensky’s was also charged as part of the investigation.

Zelensky’s communications adviser, Dmytro Lytvyn, told reporters it was too early to comment on the suspicion against Yermak because procedural actions were still ongoing.

Yermak was widely viewed as Ukraine’s second most powerful figure after Zelensky, with major political influence despite being unelected.

He often appeared alongside the president, led US-backed peace talks with Russia, and resigned last year during a government shake-up aimed at restoring trust in the presidency.