Shifting Power: US Fragility Exposed in the Iran War — Politico & Foreign Affairs

Mohamad Hammoud

The American military machine, long viewed as the guarantor of the post-Cold War order, is increasingly confronting a crisis of strategic exhaustion that threatens its credibility beyond the Middle East. Analyses published in Politico and Foreign Affairs suggest that China now views the United States less as an unchallenged superpower and more as a state struggling to sustain the weight of its global commitments.

The confrontation with Iran did not simply expose temporary battlefield difficulties; it revealed deeper structural vulnerabilities in American military readiness, industrial production, and long-term force sustainability at a moment when President Donald Trump prepares for high-stakes diplomacy with Beijing.

Ammunition Depletion and Industrial Weakness

The clearest sign of that strain emerged through the rapid depletion of American weapons stockpiles during the confrontation with Iran. As Foreign Affairs noted, the extensive use of THAAD and Patriot missile interceptors forced Washington to redistribute systems from other deployments merely to maintain operational readiness in the Middle East. What appeared to be a wartime logistical challenge increasingly resembles a broader industrial weakness because defense manufacturers such as Lockheed Martin have struggled to keep pace with demand for advanced munitions. That reality signals to Beijing that the American “arsenal of democracy” may no longer possess the industrial depth required for sustained peer-to-peer conflict.

The Limits of American Force Projection

That perception has been reinforced by the broader failure of American force projection in the region. Despite deploying its most advanced weapons, Washington failed to fully secure maritime routes or force Iran into strategic retreat. As discussed by CNN, the continued instability surrounding the Strait of Hormuz demonstrated that military superiority does not automatically translate into political control. The gap between Washington’s rhetoric and operational outcomes has become impossible for Chinese planners to ignore, particularly after the United States shifted military resources from South Korea and Japan to sustain operations in the Middle East. In Beijing’s view, those reallocations suggest that Washington may no longer be capable of managing simultaneous crises without exposing vulnerabilities elsewhere.

China’s Leverage Through Supply Chains

At the same time, the conflict highlighted another contradiction at the center of American power: the United States remains deeply dependent on the very country it increasingly defines as its primary geopolitical rival. As The Wall Street Journal has reported, nearly every advanced American weapons platform, from F-35 fighter jets to missile guidance systems, depends on rare earth minerals processed predominantly in China. Consequently, efforts to rebuild depleted stockpiles remain tied to supply chains influenced by Beijing itself. That dependency transforms economic competition into strategic leverage because China’s control over critical industrial materials gives it influence over the long-term sustainability of American military production.

Gulf Realignment and Beijing’s Expanding Influence

These pressures are unfolding alongside a broader geopolitical realignment in the Gulf, where regional powers increasingly appear unwilling to rely exclusively on Washington’s security umbrella. According to Al Jazeera, China has positioned itself as a pragmatic alternative by emphasizing infrastructure investment, economic integration, and energy cooperation rather than direct military intervention. Beijing’s continued support for Iranian oil exports and logistical networks has further demonstrated that it can weaken American pressure campaigns without engaging in open confrontation. As a result, the Iranian conflict has accelerated the perception that the unipolar era of uncontested American dominance is gradually giving way to a more fragmented and multipolar order.

Taiwan and the Emerging Balance of Power

Nowhere is that shift more significant than in Taiwan. Foreign Affairs argues that Beijing increasingly sees the strategic balance moving in its favor as American military resources become more dispersed and politically constrained. Chinese policymakers studying the Iranian conflict are observing that American dominance depends upon logistical endurance and industrial depth that may prove difficult to sustain under prolonged pressure. In that sense, the Iranian conflict became more than a regional confrontation. It became a demonstration of how sustained military engagements can slowly erode the operational flexibility that once defined American global supremacy.

The Twilight of Unchallenged Hegemony

The broader implication is not the complete collapse of American power, but the recognition that the international system is entering a different strategic era. President Trump may arrive in Beijing still representing a global military and economic power, yet negotiations will unfold under conditions increasingly shaped by industrial competition, supply-chain dependency, and geopolitical overstretch rather than unquestioned American dominance. The central issue is no longer whether the United States remains influential, but whether it can continue sustaining global primacy in a world where industrial resilience increasingly matters as much as military force itself.