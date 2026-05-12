IRG Navy: Strait of Hormuz Expanded into 500-Kilometer Strategic Operational Crescent

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Navy has announced what it describes as a major expansion of Iran’s defensive and operational perimeter in the Strait of Hormuz, warning that any violation of Iranian territorial waters or national interests will be firmly confronted.

Rear Admiral Mohammad Akbarzadeh, political deputy of the IRG Navy, said Tuesday that Iran has redefined the strategic geography of the waterway.

He stated that in the past, the Strait of Hormuz was considered a limited zone around areas such as Hormuz and Hengam islands, but that definition has now changed.

According to Akbarzadeh, the operational scope now extends from the coastal areas of Jask and Sirik to beyond Greater Tunb Island, forming what he described as a broader strategic zone.

“In other words, the Strait of Hormuz has grown larger and has turned into a vast operational area,” he said, adding that it now stretches “from 200 to 300 miles, that is, about 500 kilometers,” forming what he called a “complete crescent” extending from Jask and Sirik to beyond Qeshm Island and Greater Tunb.

He stressed that Iranian forces are closely monitoring all activity in the region.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is carefully and authoritatively monitoring all regional movements and will not allow any kind of encroachment upon its waters and interests,” he said.

Akbarzadeh reiterated that the armed forces remain fully committed to defending Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, stating: “We will give blood, but we will not give up an inch of soil.”

The IRG further stated that safe passage through the strait would only be permitted along a corridor designated by Iran, warning of a “decisive response” to any vessels that deviate from it.

Iran has also asserted that it has effectively restricted what it considers hostile shipping through the Strait of Hormuz since early March, following the start of what it describes as a US-“Israeli” military aggression.

Tehran says stricter maritime controls were introduced after the United States announced a blockade on Iranian vessels and ports, which it has condemned as unlawful and an act of piracy.

The IRGC claims these measures have disrupted global energy flows and contributed to volatility in oil and gas markets.

It also alleges that recent attempts by US naval forces to approach Iranian waters have been repelled, reinforcing Iran’s control over the strategic waterway.