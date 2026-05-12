Trump Confirms US Role in Arming Rioters and Terrorists in Iran

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has once again acknowledged Washington’s backing of armed riots and terrorist activities inside Iran amid ongoing aggressive American measures targeting the nation.

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office on Monday, Trump indicated that certain groups were willing to carry out such seditious actions within Iran. He, however, referred to these actors as “the Iranian people” and described their potential actions merely as “going out on the streets.”

“They have no weapons. They have no guns,” he claimed.

Earlier this year, Trump had openly admitted to US intentions to arm such groups, stating, “We sent guns, a lot of guns.” He added, “You know what happened? The people that they sent them to kept them.”

In Monday’s remarks, Trump mentioned that the weapons had been handed over to “Kurds,” who, according to him, failed to distribute the arms. “The Kurds disappointed us. The Kurds take, take, take… I’m very disappointed in the Kurds,” he said.

The statements come as Iran faced widespread riots and terrorist activities in late December and early January, during which elements trained and prepared by American and “Israeli” intelligence agencies roamed the streets, opening fire on civilians and security forces. Thousands, including women and children, were killed during the unrest, which exploited peaceful economic protests.

The Islamic Republic has condemned what it calls the US’s “long-standing” policy of creating, financing, and arming terrorist groups in West Asia and beyond, asserting that it “constitutes a flagrant violation of the UN Charter and the fundamental principles and rules of international law.” Tehran has urged the United Nations to denounce and confront such actions.

Trump’s remarks come in the aftermath of unprovoked US-“Israeli” aggression against Iran, launched in late February. While the US president announced a ceasefire on April 8 following decisive Iranian retaliation, he continues to impose an illegal naval blockade on the country.