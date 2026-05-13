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NYT: US Intelligence Estimates that Iran Retains Significant Missile Capabilities

NYT: US Intelligence Estimates that Iran Retains Significant Missile Capabilities
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By Staff, Agencies 

The New York Times reported that classified US intelligence assessments indicate that Iran continues to maintain substantial missile capabilities, despite repeated claims by Donald Trump's administration that the Islamic Republic’s military has been “shattered”.

On Tuesday, the report mentioned that intelligence findings compiled in early May showed Iran had regained operational access to most of its missile facilities, including 30 out of 33 missile sites located along the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Citing people familiar with the classified assessments, the report said the Islamic Republic still retains around 70 percent of the missile stockpile and mobile launchers it had before the latest bout of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression that took place between February 28 and April 7.

The intelligence findings also concluded that nearly 90 percent of Iran’s underground missile storage and launch facilities across the country were now "partially or fully operational."

White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales, however, dismissed suggestions that the Islamic Republic had restored the damage caused to its military capabilities.

According to The Times, Wales said Iran understands that its "current reality is not sustainable."
She also said that anyone who "thinks Iran has reconstituted its military is either delusional or a mouthpiece" for the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG].

Throughout the aggression, Trump would issue back-to-back claims about the magnitude of the attacks and their purported effect on Iran's firepower.

The entire episode, however, saw Iran stage sustained retaliation spanning at least 100 waves against sensitive and strategic American and Israeli targets across the region.

The US president has continued to employ triumphant-sounding rhetoric, despite repeated reports and analyses suggesting otherwise.

Iran strait of hormuz iranian capabilities war on iran UnitedStates IRG

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