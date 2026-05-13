China Sets Four Red Lines Before Trump Visit

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump is preparing to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling him "a friend" and "someone we get along with".

Trump said he intends to discuss the war in Iran, which the US and "Israel" allege China has supported.

The Chinese Embassy in the US, meanwhile, outlined four red lines in relations that “must not be challenged”: Taiwan, democracy and human rights, “development paths and political systems,” and “China’s development right.”

Beijing has insisted that the US must not interfere in its domestic affairs or support what it calls the “separatist” government in Taipei.

The US-"Israeli" war against Iran further strained relations with China after the US Treasury sanctioned a Chinese refinery for allegedly purchasing Iranian oil.

Beijing responded by barring its private refineries from complying with the sanctions, which Chinese officials denounced as illegal.

China has denied that it provides military aid to Iran and condemned the US for blacklisting Chinese satellite companies accused of supplying data to Tehran.

“The Chinese government always asks Chinese companies to operate in accordance with laws and regulations. We will firmly protect Chinese businesses’ legitimate rights and interests,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

Guo added that China is ready to work with the US and “manage differences in the spirit of equality, respect, and mutual benefit.”