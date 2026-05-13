Starmer Faces Four Resignations Ahead of Rival Clash

By Staff, Agencies

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet Health Secretary Wes Streeting Wednesday, as mounting resignations put his government under pressure.

The crunch talks in 10 Downing Street come just hours after four government figures stepped down, deepening speculation over Starmer’s political future and exposing widening divisions within the ruling party.

The meeting with Streeting, who is widely viewed as a potential leadership contender, is expected to be closely watched within Westminster circles, given the current instability at the top of government.

Political turmoil deepens as four ministers resign in a single day, including Health Secretary Zubir Ahmed, Communities Minister Miatta Fahnbulleh, Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips, and Alex Davies-Jones.

Their departures cite a loss of public confidence and call for Starmer to show leadership or set a timetable for exit, further weakening the prime minister’s authority.”

Resignations have fueled internal pressure, with over 80 MPs reportedly calling for Starmer to step down, though no leadership contest has begun.

Starmer insists he will ‘get on with governing,’ while attention turns to potential successors, notably Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who has gained support for his work on NHS waiting lists and appeal among centrist and right-leaning Labour MPs.

Potential leadership contenders include Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, popular with MPs and voters but currently outside parliament, which complicates a bid.

Potential Labour contenders include Andy Burnham, a former MP and two-time leadership runner-up with backing from senior figures, and Angela Rayner, former deputy prime minister, whose support overlaps with Burnham’s and could be complicated by an ongoing HMRC investigation.

Other potential contenders include former leader and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, who has dismissed a return, and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, whose controversial immigration policies may limit support.

Party rules allow Starmer to stand if a contest arises, but attention remains on whether he can stabilize his leadership amid mass resignations and mounting unrest.