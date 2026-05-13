US War on Iran Costs Surge $4bn in Two Weeks

By Staff, Agencies

The US Department of War reported Tuesday that the direct military cost of the US-"Israeli" war against Iran has risen to nearly $29 billion, with economists warning that wider economic fallout could eventually reach hundreds of billions, according to Forbes.

Speaking before Congress, War Comptroller Jay Hurst said rising operations and equipment costs have pushed the Pentagon’s war estimate up $4 billion in under two weeks.

The updated figure came as Washington continues its aggression across West Asia despite mounting domestic criticism over inflation, economic instability, and soaring public expenditures linked to the war.

The US war on Iran has cost nearly $29 billion, up $4 billion in two weeks, with spending on missiles, air defenses, and logistics driving costs.

Earlier Pentagon requests for $200 billion highlight the scale of operations, while analysts warn the economic impact—including disrupted energy markets and inflation—far exceeds direct military expenses.

Rising fuel prices, supply chain disruptions, and higher borrowing costs linked to the US-Iran war are straining American households. April consumer prices rose 3.8% year-on-year, the highest since 2023, with economists warning that long-term economic damage could reach hundreds of billions or even trillions of dollars.

Rising war costs have fueled public dissatisfaction with Trump, with polls showing low economic approval ratings.

Lawmakers are questioning continued escalation as inflation, debt, and domestic economic strain grow, highlighting the financial and regional risks of the US-"Israeli" war on Iran.