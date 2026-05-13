Hezbollah Drones Outsmart The Enemy’s Top Tech Minds

By Al-Ahed News

Amid its failure to find a solution to the threat of drones, the Chief of Staff of the occupation forces, General Eyal Zamir, held an urgent professional discussion the day before yesterday, involving the leadership of the Technology Division, Unit 81, and the Research and Development Directorate of the Ministry of War.

The meeting aimed to address Hezbollah’s growing capabilities in the field of explosive-laden drones.

The "Israeli" Channel 7 website reported that, despite the presence of the “Israeli” army’s top technological minds and war ministry experts, the discussion ended without reaching any operational solution.

The central challenge raised during the discussion was fiber-optic drones. Unlike conventional drones that operate via radio waves and can be jammed through electronic warfare systems, these new drones are connected to their operators through a thin fiber-optic cable.

This connection gives them two lethal advantages: there is no way to sever the link between the operator and the drone using electronic warfare, and the operator receives a smooth, precise image up to the moment of impact, enabling surgical precision in targeting.