Trump in China For Key Talks On Trade, Taiwan And War On Iran

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump is set to arrive in China on Wednesday for the first visit by a US president in nearly a decade, aiming to push trade talks amid escalating tensions over Taiwan and Iran, AFP reports from Beijing.

Trump leaves Washington after a delay linked to the war against Iran, expecting a "long talk" with Xi Jinping, particularly on Iran, which relies on China as a key oil buyer under US sanctions.

Trump downplayed potential disagreements with Xi, saying the Chinese leader had been "relatively good" during the crisis.

He insisted the US does not need outside help with Iran, claiming Washington has "Iran very much under control" and will "win it one way or the other", "peacefully or otherwise".

The US president will bring tech leaders, including Elon Musk of Tesla and Tim Cook of Apple, for major deal talks, joking that he expects Xi Jinping to “give me a big, fat hug when I get there."

The visit comes after the US sanctioned Chinese firms accused of aiding Iranian oil shipments, prompting China to condemn the measures as “illegal” and invoke a blocking statute.

Chinese officials have called for stability, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosting Iran’s Abbas Araghchi and defending Iran’s civilian nuclear program. Xi has also criticized the US, stressing that international law must not be selectively applied or ignored.”

In parallel diplomatic activity, China has urged Pakistan to take a more active role in mediating US-Iran tensions, calling on Islamabad to help address issues around the Strait of Hormuz.

The remarks highlight Beijing’s concern over regional stability and energy routes.

Trump’s first visit to China since 2017 includes talks with Xi, a state banquet, and official receptions. He plans to raise US arms sales to Taiwan, with discussions also expected on trade, rare earths, and broader US-China tensions.

En route to China, Trump said his first request to Xi would be to "open up" China to US business.

On Truth Social, he praised Xi as "a leader of extraordinary distinction" and said American business leaders accompanying him would "work their magic" to elevate the country.

Beijing braced for Trump’s arrival with heightened security, including ID checks at metro stations and monitored intersections.

Public reaction was cautious, with a 24-year-old visitor from Nanjing calling the summit “a big deal” and hoping it could advance "lasting peace" amid global instability.