’Shin Bet’ Detains UN Leader at Airport Over Gaza Visit

By Staff, Agencies

UN under-secretary-general for safety and security, Gilles Michaud, was detained at Ben Gurion Airport on Tuesday after "Israeli" authorities questioned him over a previous Gaza visit, which officials later called a case of "mistaken identity", Ynet reported.

Michaud was held for around 45 minutes upon arrival and questioned by security personnel, including representatives of "Israel’s" internal security service, the "Shin Bet", according to officials and reports.

His passports were reportedly taken during the inspection, and he was moved to a waiting area while authorities reviewed records linked to a coordinated visit to the Gaza Strip in August 2025, which had been arranged with "Israeli" coordination.

About 45 minutes later, "Israeli" officials said the detention was a case of mistaken identity, and Canadian UN official Michaud was released.

He called the treatment unusual for a senior UN figure and said he planned to cancel his scheduled meetings in "Israel".

The UN Relief and Works Agency [UNRWA] has long reported disruptions to its operations in Gaza and the occupied territories, including checkpoint delays and restrictions during periods of "Israeli" aggression, sometimes raised through UN reports and diplomatic channels.

In past Gaza operations, UN staff and aid workers have sometimes been delayed or detained during "Israeli" security checks, including a vaccination convoy held for hours before being released without charges.

UNRWA’s then-chief, Philippe Lazzarini, said over 50 staff—including teachers, doctors, and social workers—were detained and abused by the "Israeli" militaryduring the Gaza war.

He reported on X that staff were beaten, humiliated, and even used as human shields, describing the treatment as “shocking and inhumane”.