Hezbollah Unleashes Fiercest FPV Drone Strike on IOF Targets

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah deployed a massive swarm of First-Person View Drones [FPV] against a northern "Israeli" military target in one of the Resistance’s most significant drone attacks so far, i24NEWS reported Wednesday.

Citing a security source, the outlet said, “This is the most intense drone attack on 'Israel' to date.” It added that this was the first time a coordinated attack of this scale had been recorded against a single target inside "Israeli" occupied territory.

According to the report, Hezbollah launched two waves of FPV drone swarms toward northern "Israel". In the first wave, two drones were launched toward "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] in southern Lebanon, resulting in injuries to two soldiers, one moderately and one lightly wounded.

Two additional drones were reportedly fired toward a target along the northern border, causing a fire, while the "Israeli" Air Force attempted to intercept one of them.

The outlet said that less than an hour later, a second, more powerful wave followed, with multiple FPVs launched at the same target inside "Israeli"-occupied territory. The drones reportedly hovered over the area for several minutes, searching for an optimal point of impact.

In the same context, an "Israeli" soldier was quoted as saying, “I saw two hitting the target, and within five seconds, we detected another one hovering between buildings looking for people. You can see everything with your own eyes: the fiber spool, the drone, and a large explosive device.

The report added, citing an "Israeli" security source familiar with the incident, that the main concern was the level of coordination between a large number of drones, warning that even if some are intercepted, others may still continue toward the target.

Meanwhile, "Israeli" media outlets reported growing concern and frustration within "Israel" over Hezbollah’s expanding use of drone attacks, with military correspondents describing increased pressure on forces stationed in northern "Israel".

The "'Israel' Hayom" military correspondent said Hezbollah is continuing to exact a “very heavy price” on IOF troops through explosive drones, while the IOF has not yet developed an effective countermeasure.

He referred to the situation as the “Lebanese dilemma", saying drone activity has persisted despite ongoing "Israeli" aggression in southern Lebanon.

According to the report, IOF troops in northern "Israel" have described moments of helplessness when small drones appear without warning, with no effective alert systems activated in time.

It added that current military responses “do not succeed, even minimally,” in stopping the attacks, and that several troops have been wounded in recent days, including three in serious condition out of nine reported injuries over the past week.

The report also said the continued drone and rocket activity has severely disrupted daily life in northern communities, with schools affected, transportation reduced, and businesses forced to close.

Moreover, "Israeli" media have increasingly described the situation as a prolonged security and civilian disruption, with settlers expressing fears of long-term displacement from border areas.