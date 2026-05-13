US-’Israel’ War on Iran Boosts China’s Gulf Influence

By Staff, Agencies

The United States war on Iran is fast-tracking China’s growing influence in the Gulf, as regional states diversify ties and strengthen economic and political engagement with Beijing amid Washington’s unpredictable policies, Semaphor reported.

At the same time, Gulf governments continue to emphasize their reliance on the US for security guarantees, yet the war has highlighted the limits of that dependence amid growing uncertainty in US decision-making and regional escalation risks.

Meanwhile, China solidifies its Gulf influence, outpacing Western trade and deepening ties in infrastructure, industry, and energy despite US pressure.

Furthermore, the war on Iran has boosted China’s role as a pragmatic Gulf actor, while the US remains the region’s key security partner. Despite economic engagement with Beijing, Gulf states rely on Washington’s military, technology, and intelligence capabilities, ensuring security ties endure amid shifting politics

In addition, China is deepening its long-term economic footprint in the Gulf, focusing on sectors like automotive, renewables, critical minerals, and industrial manufacturing. Its politically steady engagement and rising trade—up 250% since 2010—make Beijing an increasingly attractive partner, with growing investments in sovereign wealth funds and strategic infrastructure.

Overall, Gulf states are increasingly balancing between Washington and Beijing, deepening ties with China without displacing US dominance in defense, technology, or sovereign wealth investments. Analysts see this as a move toward a more multipolar regional order rather than a replacement of American influence.