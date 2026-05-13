By Al-Ahed New

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, May 12, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, May 11, 2026 at 11:20 p.m., a Merkava tank in the town of Bayada, with a guided missile, and it was seen burning. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops near the Deir Serian riverbed, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:30 a.m., an “Israeli” soldier in the vicinity of Khirbet Al-Manara opposite the village of Houla, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:45 a.m., a Merkava tank in the vicinity of Khirbet Al-Manara opposite the village of Houla, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, May 11, 2026 at 3:00 p.m., an “Israeli” force positioned inside a house in the village of Houla, with a guided missile. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:15 p.m. and 5:20 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops near the Naqoura port with a squadron of offensive drones in two successive waves. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:16 p.m., an “Israeli” force positioned inside a house in the town of Bayada, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted between 5:30 p.m., an “Israeli” force positioned inside a house in the town of Bayada for the second time, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m., a Merkava tank in the town of Bayada, with bombs dropped by a drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:55 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Rchaf, with a barrage of rockets. and after monitoring an “Israeli” force consisting of a Merkava tank, two bulldozers, a wheeled vehicle and an infantry unit advancing toward Wadi Al-Ain between the town of Bayada and the village of Buyout Al-Sayyad, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:00 p.m., the Merkava tank, with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit. The fighters also targeted the rest of the force with artillery shells and a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 p.m., “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the Wadi Al-Ain area between the town of Bayada and the village of Buyout Al-Sayyad for the second time, with artillery shells and barrages of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted for the third time at 10:40 p.m., “Israeli” troops and vehicles during their withdrawal in the Wadi al-Ain area between the town of Bayada and the village of Buyout Al-Sayyad, with artillery shells and barrages of rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}