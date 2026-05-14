Iran Warns US against Weapon Transit through Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

Iran announced on Wednesday that it will not allow American weapons to transit the Strait of Hormuz en route to military bases in the Gulf, a senior military official said.

Army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia told Press TV that “from now on, we will not allow American weapons to transit the Strait of Hormuz and enter regional bases.”

He emphasized that the move reflects Tehran’s commitment to maintaining sovereignty over the crucial maritime chokepoint.

Akraminia explained that the western section of the strait falls under the command of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], while the eastern section is controlled by the Iranian army. He described the arrangement as a “coordinated and synergistic control” that strengthens Iran’s monitoring capabilities and regional influence.

The spokesman also suggested that the enhanced control over the strait could generate revenues for Iran equivalent to up to twice the country’s oil income, underscoring the economic as well as strategic importance of the waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage connecting the Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, is a vital transit route for global energy supplies. Iran’s announcement signals a firm stance against US military logistics in the region.

Speaking in Washington before departing for China, US President Donald Trump claimed that the US had “Iran very much under control,” while reiterating threats against Tehran should it refuse to agree to restrictions on its nuclear enrichment activities.

Negotiations between the two sides appear deadlocked. Iran has rejected US proposals, demanding sanctions relief, recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, an end to US wars in the region, and reparations for conflict-related damages. Trump dismissed these demands as “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE”.

The standoff coincides with Iran’s effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route that historically carries roughly one-fifth of global oil and gas shipments. US intelligence assessments suggest that despite months of US-“Israeli” military pressure, Iran retains around 70% of its prewar missile stockpile and most mobile missile launchers, underscoring Tehran’s continued strategic capabilities.