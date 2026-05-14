Netanyahu’s Secret UAE Trip Unveiled

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly visited the United Arab Emirates amid the US-"Israel" war against Iran, his office confirmed Wednesday. The trip came as the UAE takes delivery of Iron Dome air defense systems from “Israel”.

Netanyahu met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed during the visit, which took place at an undisclosed time during the conflict, Netanyahu’s office said in a statement, adding that the trip “led to a historic breakthrough in relations between 'Israel' and the United Arab Emirates.”

While Netanyahu’s office did not elaborate on this “breakthrough,” it is likely that some kind of military cooperation was discussed, as US Ambassador to "Israel" Mike Huckabee confirmed this week that "Israel" had recently sent “Iron Dome batteries and personnel” to the Emirates.

The Emirati Foreign Ministry denied that Netanyahu had made an undeclared visit to the country. Relations with "Israel" are “not based on secrecy or covert arrangements,” the ministry added.

The extent of this cooperation was reported by the Wall Street Journal this week. According to the newspaper, the UAE secretly carried out multiple attacks on Iranian infrastructure and military sites throughout the war, including strikes on a refinery on Iran’s Lavan Island in early April, around the time that US President Donald Trump was announcing a ceasefire and negotiations with Iran.

The attack was reportedly coordinated with "Israel", and came after multiple secret visits by Mossad Director David Barnea to the UAE.

The UAE has not acknowledged the attacks, nor has its government commented on visits from Barnea or Netanyahu.

The UAE’s Foreign Ministry said in January that it would not allow the US or "Israel" to use its airspace to attack Iran. However, Tehran claimed that the American jets that attacked an elementary school in Minab on the opening day of the war – killing more than 160 schoolgirls – took off from Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi. Iranian forces responded by striking Al Dhafra, as well as US infrastructure at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai.

Iran pummeled targets across the UAE with more than 2,000 missiles and drones in the following weeks, while Tehran accused the Emirates of cooperating with “hostile parties” in the war.

Amid the fragile ceasefire, the UAE last week accused Iran of striking its territory, setting an oil facility in Fujairah ablaze and wounding three people. The US has not condemned the attack, likely in an effort to ensure that the truce holds.