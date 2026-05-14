Xi Jinping, Trump Praise Boost in China-US Relations

By Staff, Agencies

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump lauded each other and stressed cooperation during a high-level Beijing meeting Thursday, calling China-US ties crucial for global stability and economic growth.

Speaking at the Great Hall of the People, Xi said the shared interests between China and the United States outweighed their differences, stressing that stable relations between the two major powers would benefit the entire world.

On this note, Xi added, “I have always believed that the common interests of China and the United States outweigh the differences between them, and that each side's success is an opportunity for the other,” during talks with Trump.

The Chinese president further emphasized that Beijing and Washington should “cooperate and be partners, not adversaries,” arguing that mutual cooperation could pave the way for “proper interaction between major powers in the new era.”

During his state visit to China, Trump praised Xi as a "great leader" and a friend, expressing optimism about the future of China-US relations. He emphasized the importance of economic ties, saying US business leaders look forward to expanding trade with China on a reciprocal basis.

Jinping, meeting Trump at the Great Hall of the People during his May 13–15 state visit, emphasized the need for stable China-US relations. He cautioned against falling into the "so-called Thucydides Trap", calling it a question posed by history, the world, and the people.

Expanding on economic matters, Jinping highlighted that China and the US share more common interests than differences, saying each side’s success benefits the other.

Regarding trade, he warned that "there are no winners in trade wars" and stressed that equal, mutual consultations are the only proper way to resolve trade disputes.”

Turning to sensitive political issues, Jinping emphasized that Taiwan remains a sensitive issue in China-US relations, warning that mishandling it could spark conflict and harm bilateral ties.

At the same time, he also expressed confidence in continued economic cooperation, telling US business leaders that American companies "will have even more prospects in China", signaling Beijing’s commitment to expanding commercial ties despite political and trade tensions.

On his part, Trump highlighted his personal rapport with Xi as key to managing US-China tensions, saying direct communication helped resolve past disputes.

He concluded with optimism, expressing confidence in a "fantastic future together", as both countries navigate ongoing geopolitical and economic competition while maintaining trade and diplomatic engagement.”