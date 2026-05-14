Pakistani Minister: Netanyahu Monster, Threat to Humanity

By Staff, Agencies

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif condemned “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a "monster" and a disgrace to humanity, citing his role in promoting the abuse of Palestinian detainees.

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif condemned "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a "monster" and a disgrace to humanity, for patronizing and promoting rape of Palestinian detainees.

‎In his interview with CBS News earlier this week, Netanyahu accused Pakistan of running a coordinated anti-"Israel" campaign to damage ties between the United States and "Israel", alleging that Islamabad also provided refuge to Iranian military planes to shield them from US-"Israeli" attacks.

‎In reaction to the accusation against Islamabad, Asif lambasted Netanyahu for his appalling crimes, including patronizing and promoting rape of Palestinian prisoners in “Israeli” jails.

"Look who’s talking! A monster who patronizes and promotes the rape of Palestinian prisoners — women, men, and children — by 'Israeli' soldiers, prison guards, and dogs. Humanity’s head hangs in shame,” the Pakistani defense minister said in a post on his X account on Wednesday.

‎Back in March, Francesca Albanese, the UN’s special rapporteur on the rights situation in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, said in a report that “Torture in detention has been used on an unprecedented scale as punitive collective vengeance.”

‎Brutal beatings, sexual violence, rape, lethal mistreatment, starvation, and the systematic deprivation of the most basic human conditions have inflicted profound and lasting scars on the bodies and minds of tens of thousands of Palestinians and their loved ones, the report further revealed at the time.

According to the latest figures, more than 9,300 Palestinians are currently held in "Israeli" jails, including about 350 children, as unsettling accounts of sexual assault in "Israeli" prisons have repeatedly been reported during the past several years.

‎Meanwhile, a recent Pew poll revealed that six in ten Americans have a very or somewhat unfavorable view of the occupying entity, up seven percentage points since 2025 and nearly 20 points since 2022.

Netanyahu blamed social media for the increasingly tarnished image of the occupying entity, claiming that the erosion occurred due to a coordinated "disinformation campaign" on social media.

‎“We have seen the deterioration of the support for 'Israel' in the United States almost 100% with the geometric rise of social media,” he told CBS News.

Netanyahu also denied that his genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza “contributed to this negative impression of 'Israel'.”

‎The "Israeli" prime minister has also waged an all-out military offensive in southern Lebanon since early March.

Since early March, Netanyahu has waged an all-out military offensive in southern Lebanon and led an unprovoked war against Iran, killing thousands and displacing millions, until a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire ended the conflict after 40 days.

‎On a personal front, Netanyahu is facing a corruption trial. He has also been wanted since 2024 by the International Criminal Court [ICC] for genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. His genocidal war in the besieged Gaza Strip has killed over 70,000 Palestinians and left the coastal enclave completely devastated.