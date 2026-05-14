Six Children Martyred in ’Israeli’ Strikes On Southern Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" strikes targeting multiple towns in southern Lebanon on Wednesday martyred and wounded civilians, including women and children, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported.

The ministry said six people, among them three children and two women, were martyred in an "Israeli" attack on the town of Arabsalim in the Nabatieh district. Twelve others were wounded in the strike.

In the town of Harouf, another "Israeli" attack claimed life of one child and injured five civilians.

Meanwhile, an "Israeli" airstrike on Roumine claimed three people, including two children, while one person was wounded.

Another "Israeli" strike targeting the town of Zebqine in the Tyre district injured nine civilians, among them four women.

The attacks came as "Israeli" assaults continued across several areas in southern Lebanon during the past hours.

According to reports, "Israeli" warplanes carried out an airstrike on the town of Aaitit in southern Lebanon.

An "Israeli" drone also targeted the town of Debaal, while occupation aircraft struck the town of al-Sawana amid continued escalation along the border region.

In parallel context, The National Council for Scientific Research in Lebanon has reported extensive damage to housing units across the country, publishing updated figures covering both the 2023–2024 "Israeli" war and the most recent aggression between March and May 2026.

According to the Council’s Secretary-General, the total number of housing units destroyed and damaged, both partially and completely, during the 2023–2024 "Israeli" war and subsequent violations reached 230,436 units.

A district-level breakdown highlights the heaviest impact in southern and urban areas, with 95,934 units affected in Mount Lebanon and Beirut, 86,064 in Nabatieh, 37,059 in the South District, 8,199 in Baalbek-Hermel, and 3,180 in the Bekaa District.

The "Israeli" aggression against Lebanon has largely targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure as the occupation systematically destroys South Lebanon, previously the border villages, and extends deep to well beyond the Litani River.

Satellite imagery analysis, combined with verified photos and videos recently reviewed by The New York Times, highlights the vast reach of the "Israeli" systematic destruction.

At least two dozen towns and villages near the border with the occupied Palestinian territories have experienced extensive demolition, impacting not only residential areas but also public infrastructure, such as government offices, schools, hospitals, churches, and mosques.

Entire communities have been reduced to indistinct stretches of ash, with the pale remnants of rubble marking what were once populated towns

Experts say these atrocities reflect a broader strategy previously observed in Gaza, where extensive destruction rendered large areas unlivable and hindered forcibly displaced residents from returning.