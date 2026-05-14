Netanyahu Bloc Moves To Dissolve Knesset

By Staff, Agencies

Political tensions deepened in the "Israeli" occupation entity as coalition chairman Ofir Katz submitted a bill Wednesday to dissolve the 25th Knesset, reportedly in coordination with all coalition leaders.

"Israeli" newspaper "'Israel' Hayom" political correspondent Benny Ashkenazi said the move reflects the coalition’s attempt to retain control over the political process surrounding the dissolution of the Knesset and the scheduling of new elections, rather than allowing the opposition to dictate the process.

According to the proposal, the date of the elections would be determined during deliberations within the Knesset committee, giving the coalition room to maneuver politically and shape the timeline of the anticipated vote.

Ashkenazi noted that the coalition does not want to grant the opposition what it considers a “victory image” by allowing it to topple the entity through its own initiative. Instead, the ruling bloc aims to manage the path toward elections itself, including setting the timing and political framework for the process.

The report further indicated that the current move only concerns a preliminary reading of the legislation. However, the bill in its current form requires the inclusion of an election date once it reaches the second and third readings, providing the coalition with additional leverage in negotiations.

The proposal reportedly grants a 90-day period after the law enters into force, while practically allowing elections to be scheduled within a timeframe extending up to five months.

Ashkenazi also highlighted growing tensions between "Israeli" occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Haredi parties regarding political messaging to their voter base.

According to the report, the Haredi factions are attempting to present themselves as the force that brought down a “right-wing Haredi” entity due to the failure to pass a military conscription law, while Netanyahu is seeking to portray his entity as one that “survived since October 7” and achieved political and judicial gains.

The correspondent further suggested that Netanyahu’s corruption trial could face delays during the election period, as the prime minister may request postponements to his testimony on the grounds of election-related obligations.

Disputes have erupted within Netanyahu’s coalition over the Knesset dissolution bill and election date, with Yahadut HaTorah backing September 1, Shas favoring September 15, and Netanyahu reportedly preferring October 27.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid pushed for dissolving the Knesset next week amid a political crisis over military service legislation and stalled Haredi draft exemptions.