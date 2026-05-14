Reuters: Saudi Strikes Target Iraq Amid War on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi fighter jets targeted positions associated with Iraqi Resistance groups during the US-"Israel" war on Iran, while rockets were reportedly fired from Kuwait into Iraq, according to multiple sources cited by Reuters.

The strikes were part of a broader pattern of military activity across the Gulf that remained largely unreported during a conflict that began with US-"Israeli" war on Iran and later spread across the wider Middle East.

Reuters reported that it spoke with Iraqi security and military officials, a Western official, and individuals briefed on the matter, including one based in the United States.

According to the sources, Saudi Air Force fighter jets carried out strikes near the northern border with Iraq, targeting locations associated with Iraqi Resistance groups. The Western official said some of the operations occurred around the time of a US-Iran ceasefire on April 7.

The targeted sites were described as locations from which drone and missile attacks were launched towards targets in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, the sources said.

Iraqi officials said rockets were fired from Kuwait into southern Iraq on at least two occasions, hitting Kataib Hezbollah positions in April, killing several fighters and destroying a communications and drone facility.

Reuters said it could not independently determine whether the rockets were fired by Kuwaiti forces or by the US military, which maintains a significant presence in the country. According to Reuters, the US military declined to comment, while Kuwaiti and Iraqi officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

An earlier Reuters report said Saudi Arabia conducted covert strikes on Iran in late March, marking the first known direct military action by Riyadh after Iranian retaliatory attacks targeted US assets during the US-"Israel" war on Iran.

According to the sources, Saudi officials later informed Tehran about the operations, prompting intensive diplomatic contacts between the two sides.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the United Arab Emirates carried out covert airstrikes on Iran in early April, hitting an oil refinery on Lavan Island and causing a major fire, prompting Iran to retaliate with missile and drone strikes against the UAE and Kuwait.