By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Wednesday, May 13, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops between the Wadi al-Uyun area and in the village of Sirfa, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 a.m., an “Israeli” army Nammera armored vehicle in the Wadi al-Uyun area, with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 a.m., an “Israeli” army D9 bulldozer at Khallet Al-Raj in the village of Deir Serian, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 a.m., an “Israeli” army military vehicle in the village of Rchaf, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the vicinity of the Mousa Abbas complex in the village of Bint Jbeil, with a guided missile. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:05 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Qaouzah, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:15 p.m., the newly established Balat Site in southern Lebanon, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 a.m., an “Israeli” army armored personnel carrier in the city of Bint Jbeil, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:30 p.m., an “Israeli” army Merkava tank in the village of Aitaroun, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters ambushed at 2:00 p.m., an “Israeli” army force attempting to advance from the village of Rashaf toward the vicinity of the village of Haddatha. Upon reaching the ambush point, the fighters detonated an explosive device against the advancing force and engaged its members with light and medium weapons and rocket-propelled grenades. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:15 p.m., the newly installed technical equipment in the village of Khiyam, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:20 p.m., targeted a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles vehicle in the town of Bayada, with artillery shells.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}