Araghchi: Strategic Victory Secured; UAE Backed US, “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday that Iran’s stance in the wake of the recent US-"Israeli" aggression has undergone a major shift, declaring that “the world has now come to know Iran” in what he described as a turning point in the country’s global standing.

During a meeting in New Delhi with the family of the Iranian ambassador and a group of diplomats, Araghchi said that Iran has demonstrated its capabilities to the world and thwarted its adversaries’ objectives, describing the outcome as a “strategic victory".

He added that the standard for judging victory and defeat lies not in the extent of material damage, but in the balance of will and determination between the two sides.

He also pointed to growing acknowledgment in foreign media of Iran’s dominance in both the “war of narratives” and even in the use of artificial intelligence in information warfare.

Araghchi emphasized that diplomacy, the public, and the government ensured the continuity of daily life under bombardment and had collectively achieved total victory.

He added that the world is now witnessing the strategic success of the Iranian people, noting that Iran’s international image has been transformed and that it is now recognized as a nation capable, if it chooses, of “shifting the balance of the world.”

He further noted that Iran’s actions have had an impact globally, with the world now waiting for peace solutions, stressing that Iran remains present in the diplomatic arena with the same strength, whether in confrontation or negotiation.

He said with a defiant statement, “We fear no one. Our martyrs have given their blood, and if necessary, we will also give ours. We will not back down from fulfilling our duty,” emphasizing Iran’s resolve to persist regardless of pressure or sacrifice.

The top Iranian figure also responded to threats issued by US and "Israeli" officials regarding a possible new aggression on Iran following US President Donald Trump’s return from his visit to China.

Speaking to Islamic Republic News Agency [IRNA], Araghchi said Iran has long grown used to such threats, stressing that neither the repeated pressure campaigns nor the war itself have yielded any results for Tehran’s adversaries.

He stressed that there is no military solution to issues involving Iran, affirming that Tehran will neither bow to threats nor pressure, while responding positively to any approach based on mutual respect.

In a related context, Araghchi revealed details of a dispute that took place during a BRICS meeting, expressing surprise at the UAE representative’s focus on the war and Iran’s responses to the United States on its territory.

It is worth noting that Iran has repeatedly said US bases and assets in the Gulf were used to facilitate aggression against the country, framing any retaliatory strikes as responses to this aggression.

Araghchi described raising the issue at the BRICS meeting as “regrettable,” saying such matters are typically avoided to preserve the bloc’s unity, but added that he was ultimately compelled to address it before member and participating states because “everything has its limits.”

He further noted that the UAE sided with the US and “Israel” during the war, adding that Iran only addressed the issue at BRICS after the Emirati representative raised it. He warned that relying on Washington and the “Israeli” entity would not ensure regional security.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi rejected the UAE’s claims, calling it an “aggressor, not merely an assistant,” and said Iran had warned regional states in advance, with detailed tracking of military flights from the UAE.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported covert UAE strikes on Iran in April, including a refinery on Lavan Island, which Abu Dhabi has not acknowledged.