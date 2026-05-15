Iran Warns US Theatrics in Hormuz could Trigger New Global Financial Crisis

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Parliament speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf warned that the United States’ efforts at sustaining military escalation near the Strait of Hormuz could trigger a fresh global financial crisis at a time when Washington's national debt already stands at a whopping $39 trillion.

Qalibaf made the remarks in a post on X on Thursday after it was reported that yields on 30-year US Treasury bonds had climbed above five percent for the first time since before the 2008 global financial crisis, amid mounting concerns over inflation and war-driven energy costs.

"So, you're funding [Pete] Hegseth the failed TV host at rates unheard of since 2007, so he can cosplay as Secretary of War in our backyard in Hormuz?” Qalibaf wrote, referring to the US official's former career in television.

The top legislator noted how the US's funding crisis had caused the debt to snowball and its continued aggressive posture at astronomical costs only served a "live action role-playing [LARP]" in Hormuz.

"You know what's crazier than $39 trillion in debt? Paying a pre-GFC [global financial crisis] premium to fund a LARP and all you'll get is a brand new GFC," he wrote.

On April 13, US President Donald Trump announced continuation of an illegal blockade of Iran's vessels and ports in violation of the terms of a ceasefire he had announced earlier that month.