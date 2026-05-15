Pezeshkian Praises National Unity As Iran Rebuilds after 40-day US-“Israeli” Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that his people have proven that national unity is the key to overcoming hardship, praising their solidarity and sacrifices during the 40-day war and the subsequent reconstruction period.

In a video posted on his X account on Thursday, Pezeshkian highlighted the efforts of various professions and social groups during the “Third Imposed War,” referring to the unprovoked act of aggression launched against Iran by a US- “Israeli” military coalition on February 28.

“The people of Iran showed that the path through hardship is national solidarity, and just as they stood together during the 40-day war, they will overcome the reconstruction period through empathy and unity,” he wrote.

Pezeshkian further mentioned “I thank all the people for this level of awareness, sacrifice, selflessness, and effort. Together, we will build Iran.”

The video includes scenes of destruction caused by the US-“Israeli” assault, the government’s relief and support operations across various sectors, and expressions of public backing for the Islamic establishment in the face of foreign aggression.

The two-minute montage features clips of Pezeshkian speaking at different events, with parts of his remarks played over footage of damage, emergency response efforts, and civilian support for the national leadership.

“All those dear ones from different professions who came forward worked wholeheartedly, passionately, and sincerely. They offered their services despite attacks on fuel stations and the bombing of Tehran’s reserves, and the public remained unaware thanks to the hard work, dedication, and careful planning of our personnel and staff,” he said at one point.

Elsewhere in the footage, Pezeshkian noted: “During a war, fluctuations would normally be much more severe, given the magnitude of the crisis. Yet we experienced only minimal fluctuations. This shows that our managers, both at the executive level and on the ground, are working diligently and purposefully.”

He also stressed that “Our beloved people have, in an almost unbelievable way, ensured the security of our country. They have shown the world the firmness, unity, and solidarity of our nation.”