US House Rejects Bid to Limit Trump’s War Powers Over Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The United States House of Representatives narrowly voted down a resolution seeking to restrict President Donald Trump’s authority to continue war against Iran without congressional approval, underscoring deep political divisions over the war powers issue in Washington.

The resolution, introduced by Democratic lawmakers under the War Powers Act, failed in a 212-212 vote on Thursday after falling short of the majority needed for passage.

Despite its defeat, the measure received support from three Republican representatives, signaling growing unease within Trump’s party over the expanding the aggression.

Republican Representatives Tom Barrett of Michigan, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, and Thomas Massie of Kentucky joined Democrats in backing the proposal, while Democratic Representative Jared Golden voted against it.

The vote marked the third attempt this year to curb Trump’s war powers regarding Iran and the first since the expiration of a 60-day deadline requiring the administration to seek congressional authorization for military action.

Democrats argued that only Congress can authorize war, warning the administration has drawn the US into a prolonged regional conflict without clear strategy or mandate, while also citing rising fuel prices and inflation since the US-"Israeli" war on Iran began, with political and economic pressure building ahead of the midterms.

Representative Gregory Meeks, the leading Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said during congressional debate that it was time for the administration to seek authorization from lawmakers and move toward ending the war.

Recent economic data showed US producer prices recording their sharpest increase in four years, driven partly by soaring costs linked to the war and disruptions in global energy markets.

Republican leaders and the White House defended the president’s actions as constitutional, arguing that Trump possesses the authority as commander-in-chief to order limited military operations when facing what they described as imminent threats to US interests.