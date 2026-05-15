Saudi Arabia Floats Regional Non-Aggression Pact with Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi Arabia has reportedly discussed a non-aggression pact between West Asian states and Iran in consultations with allies aimed at easing regional tensions after the US-"Israeli" war on Tehran ended, the Financial Times reported Thursday, citing diplomats.

The diplomatic sources said Riyadh is considering a framework inspired by the 1970s Helsinki Process, which helped ease Cold War tensions in Europe through security guarantees and expanded cooperation between rival blocs.

Two Western diplomats said the proposed pact is among several options being explored for a post-war regional security architecture, as Gulf states prepare for post-Iran war dynamics.

The 1975 Helsinki Accords, signed by the US, European countries, and the Soviet Union and its allies, are viewed by some policymakers as a possible template for reducing tensions and establishing basic principles of non-aggression in West Asia.

Gulf states are reportedly exploring a post-war non-aggression pact with Iran amid concerns of renewed instability and a more volatile regional environment if US military presence declines.

European capitals and EU institutions have expressed support for the Saudi-led idea as a stabilizing measure, with some diplomats suggesting broad Arab, Muslim, and Iranian backing could be possible, though regional divisions—especially between Saudi Arabia and the UAE—remain.

The UAE has reportedly adopted a harder line on Iran during the war, criticizing regional bodies for weak responses and signaling closer ties with "Israel", including a reported secret meeting between Netanyahu and UAE leadership.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, has leaned toward broader regional cooperation with countries such as Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt, even as reports suggest it carried out covert strikes on Iran in March following Iranian attacks on US assets in the kingdom.

Separately, Pakistan has proposed expanding its defense ties with Qatar and Turkey into a wider economic-security alliance, reflecting broader regional efforts to reshape post-war alignments.