By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, May 14, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:10 a.m., a Merkava tank in Tal Nahhas on the outskirts of the village of Kfarkila, with a guided missile, scoring a confirmed hit, and the tank was seen burning. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:015 a.m., an Israeli force moving from the town of Bayada toward the town of Naqoura, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 a.m., an “Israeli” force positioned inside a house in the village of Deir Serian, with artillery shells and a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 a.m., a Merkava tank while it was moving through the town of Bayada, with a guided missile, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the town of Bayada, with artillery shells and a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:25 p.m., the newly established Balat Site in southern Lebanon, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:35 p.m., gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Rshaf, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m., an “Israeli” army artillery position in the village of Odaisseh, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:05 p.m., technical equipment at the newly established Balat Site in southern Lebanon, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters ambushed at 11:00 a.m., a position of “Israeli” army position of Israeli army soldiers inside a tent in the course of the Deir Serian River in southern Lebanon, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:30 p.m., a Merkava tank in the town square of Taybeh, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:20 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Ras Al-Naqoura Site, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:10 p.m., an “Israeli” Hummer vehicle in the village of Tayr Harfa in southern Lebanon, with an offensive drone.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}