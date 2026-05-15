Pope Leo Calls Europe’s Military Buildup A ’Betrayal’ of Diplomacy

By Staff, Agencies

Pope Leo XIV condemned Europe’s growing military spending, warning that rearmament betrays diplomacy and heightens tensions in an already war-torn world.

Global military spending approached a record $3 trillion in 2025 despite lower US outlays, according to a SIPRI report released last month, with Europe recording the sharpest regional increase.

SIPRI linked the surge to the Ukraine conflict, tensions with Russia, and growing US pressure for greater NATO burden sharing.

Pope Leo argued that such policies should not be described as defense, but as dangerous rearmament. Addressing students at Rome’s Sapienza University on Thursday, he said that young people were asking older generations what kind of world they would leave behind.

“A world unfortunately maimed by wars… In the last year, the growth in military spending worldwide, and particularly in Europe, has been enormous,” the pontiff said.

“Let’s not call ‘defense’ a rearmament that increases tensions and insecurity, depletes investments in education and healthcare, undermines trust in diplomacy, and enriches elites who care nothing for the common good.”

He also warned about the growing use of artificial intelligence in warfare, citing war in Ukraine, Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran as evidence of “the inhumane evolution of the relationship between war and new technologies in a spiral of annihilation.”

The pontiff has become increasingly outspoken on global conflicts in recent weeks. His speech came shortly after an unprecedented public spat with US President Donald Trump over the Iran conflict. US-born Leo criticized the war and called Trump’s threat to destroy Iranian civilization “unacceptable,” prompting Trump to repeatedly mock the pontiff, including calling him “terrible for foreign policy.”

Tensions appeared to ease earlier this month when Leo met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the latter’s visit to Rome, the two pledged “to work tirelessly in favor of peace,” according to the Vatican.

Trump has repeatedly pressured European allies to boost military spending and signed an executive order in February prioritizing US weapons sales to countries with higher defense budgets.

In 2025, at Trump’s urging, NATO backed a new defense spending target of 5% of GDP for member states.

At the same time, EU officials have also continued pushing for higher military spending, citing what they claim to be a growing ‘Russian threat’ and fears that Moscow could attack Europe after the Ukraine conflict ends.

Alongside pledges to raise NATO spending, EU countries last year launched initiatives such as ReArm Europe to revamp their militaries.

Moscow has repeatedly dismissed claims it poses a threat to Europe as “nonsense” and condemned what it calls reckless EU militarization.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov recently argued that European “warmongers” were deliberately portraying Russia as a “model external enemy” to distract from their domestic crises.