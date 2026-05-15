Iran to Aggressors: Don’t Test Us again, You’ll Repeat Your Failures

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned the United States and “Israel” against attempting fresh military action against Iran, saying past confrontations had failed to achieve their objectives and any future attempt would yield the same outcome.

The top diplomat made the remarks on the sidelines of a two-day meeting of the foreign ministers of the BRICS member states in New Delhi on Thursday in reaction to threats issued by various American and Israeli officials.

"We are accustomed to these threats," Araghchi said. "They have long repeated their threats in various forms and manners. But they themselves also know that they have achieved nothing, and will achieve nothing, through these threats or even through the war they launched," he added.

The official said, as he had reiterated during remarks at the BRICS summit, military pressure would not resolve disputes involving Iran.

"Today, in my remarks at BRICS, I once again emphasized that there is no military solution to issues concerning Iran," he said. "Iran stands firm in the face of threats and does not bow. They have seen and experienced this themselves; they waged a 40-day war against us and saw the outcome. Iran resists pressure."

He was referring to the latest bout of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression targeting the Islamic Republic from February 28 to April 7 that was met with the country's decisive and successful retaliation.

In parallel, the Iranian foreign minister asserted that threats would not alter Iran’s position.

"At the same time, those who speak to Iran with the language of respect will receive the same in return," he stated. "Therefore, the solution does not lie in threats. The more they threaten, the more they will achieve nothing but failure. If they want to test us once again and enter war, they will obtain no result other than what they achieved in the past."

He added, "I hope they abandon this rhetoric and move towards logic, although there is little hope that they will turn to reason. But they should know that the solution to various issues must be sought somewhere other than the battlefield, because they will achieve no result through that path."

Araghchi also noted that Iran’s position in the region has strengthened following its triumphant performance in the face of the aggressors.

"Now, all countries acknowledge that the Islamic Republic was the victor in this war and succeeded in preventing its enemies from achieving their objectives while imposing its own will," he said, pointing out that “From now on, Iran must be viewed differently, as an Islamic Republic that has managed to establish itself in the region as a power and an actor capable of confronting the greatest powers. This can clearly be seen in the remarks of all delegations."

According to Araghchi, discussions at the BRICS gathering reflected a broader reassessment of regional dynamics after the war.

"Everyone I met and everyone who spoke at the BRICS meeting, in one way or another, clearly conveyed the idea that for the future of the region and for peace and stability in the region, a new outlook and new thinking are necessary,” he said.

"In fact, this war has become a turning point in our region. It has greatly elevated the standing of the Islamic Republic, and now is the time for the Islamic Republic to consolidate its position and further demonstrate its role in the region."

The top diplomat also addressed remarks made by Emirati officials during the BRICS meeting, denouncing the United Arab Emirates for assisting the aggressors during the war.

"During this war, the UAE stood alongside the United States and cannot portray itself as a victim and say that its territory was attacked," he said.

"In the end, I also advised the UAE representative that the Zionist entity and the United States cannot bring them security them, just as they have now seen the consequences of hosting American bases," he said. "It would be better for them to change their outlook towards the Islamic Republic."

Concluding his remarks, Araghchi stressed the importance of relations between neighboring countries.

"We and the UAE are neighbors. We have lived alongside one another in the past, and we will have to continue living alongside one another in the future," he said. "Therefore, they should change their perspective and see security in cooperation with one another, not in cooperation with foreign countries."