Handala: Netanyahu’s UAE Visit Planner, Abraham Accords Architect, Targeted in Hack

By Staff, Agencies

The hacker group Handala said it breached Samuel Shay, the mastermind of Netanyahu’s March United Arab Emirates visit and key architect of the Abraham Accords, revealing his covert network.

In a Thursday statement accompanied by published images, the group said it had targeted the "mastermind behind Netanyahu’s UAE visit" and the central figure behind the United States-backed normalization agreements between the "Israeli" occupation entity and regional states, asserting that his communications and network has been compromised.

Handala said Shay was a key coordinator of behind-the-scenes arrangements between "Israel" and Gulf states, and a central facilitator of covert economic, political, and "security" relations between "Tel Aviv" and Abu Dhabi.

The group stated that, through entities such as Gulf Technology Systems, Shay has established an extensive network of joint projects spanning technology, energy, investment, agriculture, and strategic infrastructure involving "Israel", the UAE, and other Arab states.

According to Handala, the network represents corruption, money laundering, the transfer of "Israeli" security technologies to suppress people in the region, and betrayal of the Palestinian cause.

It further noted that "all secret contracts, financial transfers, training of 'security' forces, and even economic and intelligence espionage against the Axis of Resistance" were directly overseen by Shay and his team.

The group also said that, based on the released materials, Shay’s involvement in "freezing Hezbollah's assets and weakening resistance in Lebanon" is fully documented.

Handala stated that published files showed Shay introduced late convicted sex trafficker and financier Epstein to Emirati businessman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, leading to the involvement of Emirati figures in Epstein’s network.

It added that "Israeli" spy agency Mossad used this channel to pressure individuals into compliance.

The group released 265 pages of Shay’s communications, contacts, and financial data online, and shared related intelligence with pro-resistance countries.

Addressing audiences in the United States and Europe, Handala stated, "The truth is not what has been portrayed through massive spending, corrupt media, and joint projects."

Epstein and others "spent billions presenting regional agents as ‘honorable role models and symbols of prosperity,’" but these funds "brought nothing but poverty, corruption, repression, and betrayal to Muslim lands."