Ayatollah Khamenei: Epic of 3rd Sacred Defense Proof Shahnameh is Iran’s Reality

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has called on Iran’s cultural and artistic figures to rise like the epic poet Ferdowsi and immortalize the story of the nation's latest "sacred defense".

In a message Friday marking the commemoration of Hakim Abolqasem Ferdowsi and the preservation of the Persian language, the Leader said the Persian language represents a vast capacity to promote Iran's Islamic civilization globally.

"The epic of presence, defense and victory of our dear Iranian nation in the third sacred defense places a great duty on the shoulders of people of culture, literature and art to rise like Ferdowsi and realize the mission of artists in continuation of the mission of the people, and to make the narrative of the nation's great uprising permanent in history," the Leader said.

The third sacred defense refers to the recent 40-day US-“Israeli” aggression against Iran that began on February 28 and ended through a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire.

The Leader described Persian as more than a tool for speech and writing.

"Persian language, in addition to being a tool for speech and writing, forms the framework of cognition and the connecting thread of thought and the identity borders of Iranians," he said.

"Persian language and literature represent one of the greatest capacities for promoting the rich culture and civilization of Islamic Iran across the global arena."

Ayatollah Khamenei added that the recommendation of the wise and martyred Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to strengthen the Persian language serves as "a guiding light for the authority of 'Iranian-Islamic civilization'."

The Leader said the Iranian nation has proven in the third sacred defense that Ferdowsi's mythical stories are "the reality of their lives and their heroic character".

"The human-building, chivalrous and Qur'anic concepts of the Shahnameh bring together all ethnic groups and strata of Iran in preserving their identity, authenticity and independence and in the fight against the transgressing 'Zahhak-likes'," he said, invoking the tyrannical figure from Ferdowsi's epic.

The Shahnameh, Ferdowsi's 50,000-couplet epic completed in 1010 AD, is widely regarded as the cornerstone of Persian language and identity, preserving Iran's linguistic heritage after the Arab conquest.

The Leader said the nation's courageous resistance and honorable victory against the invasion of "demon-worshippers and the devils of the world" has prepared the people to protect their civilizational independence and confront American aggression in language, culture and lifestyle.

Ayatollah Khamenei urged cultural activists to use initiative and innovation to ensure linguistic and discursive defense, as well as the growth and flourishing of children, adolescents and youth.

"With the initiative and innovation of activists in the cultural arena to ensure linguistic and discursive defense and the growth and flourishing of children, adolescents and youth, the nation will traverse the remaining stages to final victory with greater steadfastness – by the grace of God Almighty," he said.