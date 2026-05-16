Sheikh Isa Qassim: Imam Khamenei Revived the Ummah, Strengthened Resistance Against “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

Bahraini senior cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim hailed the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Seyyed Ali Khamenei as a “revolutionary figure” who “returned the Ummah to Islam.”

In a televised message delivered to a ceremony held Thursday in Tehran for the unveiling of an Arabic-language book on the formative years of the martyred leader, Ayatollah Qassim praised Imam Khamenei’s role in reviving Islamic values and preserving the unity of the Muslim Ummah.

Imam Khamenei was assassinated in what was described as a cowardly US-“Israeli” attack on Tehran on February 28. Several members of his family were also martyred in the bombing.

Ayatollah Qassim said Imam Khamenei was “a competent, capable and diligent man” who genuinely succeeded in returning the Ummah to Islam and safeguarding the unity of Muslims in accordance with authentic Islamic teachings.

He stressed that preserving Islamic unity and restoring the Ummah’s connection to Islam remain among the most important goals of the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic government.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Qassim said the victory of the Islamic Revolution shattered the ambitions and malicious schemes of tyrannical and imperialist powers, depriving them of their interests and influence.

He noted that the enemies of the Islamic Revolution fear the establishment of an Islamic government more than anything else because it represents “a living witness and an unparalleled model” of a just, wise, secure and capable system that uplifts both spiritual and material human life.

According to the Bahraini scholar, such a government revives human brotherhood while exposing the corruption, injustice, weakness, and moral bankruptcy of other tyrannical systems imposed around the world.

Ayatollah Qassim further stated that the current global confrontation is a struggle between “the camp of ignorance” and “the camp of faith.”

He said the camp of ignorance is led by “the American tyrant,” misguided Zionism, and a form of Judaism that has rebelled against the true teachings of Prophet Moses [PBUH].

“At the head of American leadership stands ‘Pharaoh Trump,’ and at the head of Zionist leadership stands ‘Pharaoh Netanyahu,’” he said, describing the two as among “the worst of the wicked” and the most hostile toward divine values and sanctities.

In contrast, he praised the camp of faith, represented by the broad Front of Resistance made up of the sons of the Muslim Ummah.

Ayatollah Qassim said the Islamic Republic and its “courageous, faithful, heroic and wise leadership” stand at the forefront of this front, adding that it remains the most trustworthy force in protecting human dignity, values, lives, honor and sacred principles against aggression and oppression.