Iran’s UN Envoy: Palestine Will Never Surrender to “Israeli” Occupation

By Staff, Agencies

Amir-Saeid Iravani has called on the international community to move beyond symbolic statements and take decisive action in support of the Palestinian people against ongoing “Israeli” occupation and displacement.

Speaking on the 78th anniversary of the Nakba, Iravani said the suffering of Palestinians remains one of the world’s gravest injustices. The Nakba refers to the forced displacement and expulsion of more than 700,000 Palestinians during the 1948 Arab-“Israeli” war, an event that continues to shape the lives of millions of refugees today.

The Iranian envoy stressed the “urgent necessity” for global mobilization to confront the root causes of Palestinian suffering, including “Israeli” occupation and expansionist policies. He argued that support for Palestine must go beyond words of sympathy and called for abandoning failed political approaches that have neither delivered justice nor ended decades of oppression.

“Surrender is not an option,” Iravani declared, emphasizing that history honors those who resist occupation and defend freedom, dignity, and the right of nations to self-determination, while condemning those who remain silent in the face of injustice.

He also pointed to the catastrophic consequences of the war on Gaza, where the vast majority of the enclave’s 2.1 million residents have been displaced amid relentless “Israeli” aggression and destruction.

At the same time, officials in the “Israeli” entity have increasingly rejected the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. In November 2025, the entity's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu openly declared that a Palestinian state “will not be established,” further exposing what critics describe as Tel Aviv’s refusal to recognize Palestinian national rights and aspirations.